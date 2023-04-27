Stockton police investigating child death, suspected abuse in Oakland

A 9-month-old infant arrived to an Oakland hospital Tuesday with major injuries related to alleged child abuse, according to Stockton police.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man suspected in the abuse of a 9-month-old infant who died at an Oakland hospital Tuesday was arrested by Stockton police recently.

According to Stockton police officials, 31-year-old Leonel Mateo was taken into custody Thursday after an investigation was launched by Child Protective Services and Stockton child abuse and sexual assault detectives.

Police said the infant arrived to the Oakland hospital with major injuries allegedly related to child abuse.

While Mateo remains in custody at the San Joaquin County Jail, police have not yet shared his charges or his connection to the child death.