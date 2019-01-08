STOCKTON, Calif. — Summer is officially over for students in the Stockton Unified School District.

Nearly 40,000 students headed back to school Thursday, and if you think that’s early, you’re not alone.

Stockton Unified typically starts the new school early compared to other districts in the area. Students usually go back to school late in July or the first week of August.

“We were really mindful of summer regression,” said SUSD spokesperson Shelley Spessard said.

The district’s school year is 180 days, but teachers and students take a break for a week in the Fall, which cuts their Summer break a little shorter. Teachers also take Professional Development Days during the school year, which are filled with workshops, meetings, activities and lesson planning.

“We figured by shortening the time frame and building in the professional development days along with the fall break we can really reduce the regression rate, that’s what it’s all about,” Spessard added.

The district’s graduation rate and it’s new theme, “small acts that affect big change,” are also reasons for the early school year start. Last year, the district’s graduation rate was 78.6% — down .1% from the previous year.

“We want to make sure our students graduate college, career and community ready,” Spessard said, confirming that the district’s overall goal is to help kids have a better future and to “lift the youth off the instances of poverty.”

This year, staff numbers are at 5,200, most of whom are teachers.

According to Superintendent John Deasy, the district has 2,800 staffed teachers and is currently training about 200 new ones. They have all been learning about the most important addition for the 2019-2020 school year — a new curriculum.

“This is certainly the best news of all, it’s been 10 years since we rolled out a new curriculum,” Deasy said. The new K-1, English, Language Arts and Math curriculum, launched at all schools district-wide on the first day of instruction, Aug. 1.

The district also announced the hire of a dozen mental health clinicians. Deasy said they will provide trauma-informed care support for students.

“A lot of our students are suffering trauma and we are committed to supporting them,” he said, adding that the easiest way for students find out about how to get help is to speak with a school counselor.

With all the positive changes coming to SUSD, officials want to make sure both students and parents are committed and ready for the adventure the school year will bring.

Besides “making sure your kids get to school on time every day,” Deasy said it’s important to have constant communication with your child’s teachers.

“You want to know about the new curriculum, if they know where they can go if they need help or support in the classroom and you want to know a little about their teacher and what the best way to communicate with the teacher is,” he said. He also reminds parents that they are their child’s biggest advocate and to "never forget that."

FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL IN OTHER DISTRICTS

Stockton Unified School District: August 1

Tracy Unified School District: August 6

Natomas Unified School District: August 7

Center Joint Unified School District: August 7

Roseville City School District: August 8

Folsom Cordova and Modesto City Schools: August 12

Elverta Joint School District: August 14

San Juan Unified School District: August 15

Elk Grove Unified School District: August 19

“In Elk Grove Unified, many students returned to the classroom earlier this month with the remainder beginning their school year in a few weeks.”

Tracks B, C and D began their school year on Thursday, July 18. Traditional and Modified Traditional Tracks begin their school year on Thursday, August 15 with A Track beginning on Monday, August 19.

Twin Rivers Unified School District: August 19

Sacramento City Unified School District: August 29