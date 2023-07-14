You can ride this train from Sacramento to Levi's Stadium for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

The train won't wait for late passengers even if the show runs long, according to Capitol Corridor.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Capitol Corridor has altered its schedule so Sacramento Swifties can take the train to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

The train will go arrive at Santa Clara – Great America station, which is around the corner from the stadium. Tickets start at $72 for a round-trip ticket.

Swift is performing two sold-out shows Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29. Levi's Stadium is located at 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way in Santa Clara.

HAIM and Gracie Abrams are the opening acts and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

The train won't wait for late passengers even if the show runs long, according to Capitol Corridor. Riders are advised to give themselves at least 30 minutes to get to the station after the concert.

Santa Clara Eras Tour Train Schedule

The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. and is estimated to end after 11 p.m. on both days.

Friday, July 28

Arrival: Train 543 arrives GAC at 5:05 p.m.

Departure: Train 550 departs GAC at 11:59 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Arrival: Train 743 arrives GAC at 5:37 p.m.

Departure: Train 750 departs GAC at 11:59 p.m.

The Eras

Swift will take fans on a journey through her musical periods with costume changes to match. Here are the eras represented in the show:

Fearless Speak Now Red 1989 Reputation Lover Folklore Evermore Midnights

