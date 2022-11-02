The costs of problematic sports gambling and the Super Bowl

Will the big game be a big problem for young men?

TAMPA, Fla. — According to the American Gaming Association, 31.4 million Americans plan to bet more than $7.6 billion on the Super Bowl.

While more than half of states now allow legalized sports betting, Florida is not one of them. But, experts say many will still place wagers saying there are options.

The concern is for young men — the NFL’s core audience. According to those who treat gambling addictions, they are also the most susceptible group.

According to the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling, problematic gambling, particularly with sports betting and young sports betters, has doubled since the start of the pandemic.

In 2021, Florida’s 888-ADMIT-IT 24/7 hotline received 5,700 calls. They say 68 percent of gamblers seeking help were male and 18 percent were 25 years old or younger.

“It’s knowing that help and hope are available and for the rest, it’s keeping family fun and betting responsibly; Setting time and money limits on your gambling and when it’s no longer fun, walk away,” said Jennifer Kruse, Executive Director for the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling, Inc.

Kruse said for 97 percent of people who can bet responsibly, the organization is not saying don’t bet on the big game. Rather, responsible betters should keep in mind that those limits are important. Especially since you can bet on just about everything with the Super Bowl, from the outcome to the coin toss and everything in between.