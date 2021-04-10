'Have the conversation' | Experts encourage parents to talk with kids as troubling social media trends get traction

Some troubling TikTok challenges have circulated on social media recently across the country, and now experts are urging parents to deter kids from taking part.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — What starts as simply scrolling on social media has turned into troubling TikTok trends in some schools across the country.

Law enforcement and some school districts in the Triad said they're aware of the challenges circulating on social media, and are encouraging parents to get ahead of it by having conversations with their kids about being responsible.

"We have seen a large margin of kids on TikTok daily and nightly trying to become the stars I guess of the TikTok world," said Capt. Robert Bethea over the SRO Division at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

"We are well aware. There have been vandalisms at a couple of middle schools. The problem is, how do we directly relate that back to TikTok? We can’t," said Capt. Patrick O'Toole with the High Point Police Department.

Reports of different trends promoting violence or vandalism have surfaced over the last several weeks across the country.

Police are not shy to share criminal acts like that will be handled even in schools.

They're urging parents to get ahead of it now.

"Be more active in what the kids are doing with their cell phones and social media, and also for the kids: think. Think before you go on TikTok. This is worldwide social media. Someone’s going to see it. Someone’s going to tell. Someones going to notice that this is something that can cause other people, human beings, harm," said Capt. Bethea.

"When you think of a sensation on TikTok that is going to cause you to break the law, or hurt someone or scare someone, that’s not funny in any way shape, or form," said Capt. O'Toole, "Too many of those things are going on nationwide. What I would say is there are consequences and repercussions for your actions. If you do those things there will be some kind of debt you must pay."

Psychotherapist and owner of the Social and Emotional Learning Group Dr. Nannette Funderburk said parents need to sit their kids down for a conversation.

"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so I would absolutely say be as proactive as you can with this even if you think your child would never in a million years do something, [or] participate in a challenge like this. You still want to have the conversation with your child," said Dr. Funderburk.

Dr. Funderburk said parents should ask their kids questions.

"Have a conversation a dialogue about it and ask their opinion about what the challenge is and have they heard other people talking about it. You want to hear where their minds are," she said.

Dr. Funderburk said having that conversation early will be beneficial, even if your child hasn't heard about the trend, or isn't on TikTok.

"What the conversation does is it creates this awareness. The child knows that you are aware and the child also gets to hear where your thoughts are on this. So there’s no doubt in their mind where your thoughts are on it," said Funderburk, "There also is that other piece of push for them when they're hearing something from their friends or they're seeing a challenge. They already have that in their mind that, 'I know this is not something I could go home and be proud of.'"

Dr. Funderburk also encourages parents to listen more than talk.

"That can be really hard to do as a parent because parents want to guide. They really want to guide and help and keep their child on the right path but you do have to – especially the older the children get, you have to listen and have more of that dialogue. Be willing to hear what they have to say," she said.

A spokesperson with Rockingham County Schools said the district discusses social media with teachers and administrators at different training events. Teachers also discuss social media topics with students when applicable, according to the spokesperson.