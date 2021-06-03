California tractor-trailer driver arrested after nunchucks assault in South Windsor: police

Police said the driver struck an employee in the head three times with the nunchucks.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A truck driver from California was arrested in South Windsor after he allegedly assaulted a man with wooden nunchucks.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Maximum Elbey got upset with an employee and manager over the time it was taking to process shipment paperwork for a tractor-trailer load he was picking up for delivery. That's when police say he assaulted the manager with those wooden nunchucks.

They said the victim was struck in the head three times with the wooden nunchucks before Elbey was restrained by other employees. Elbey was restrained until police arrived.

The employee was taken to the hospital with minor physical injuries, police said.

In Elbey’s tractor-trailer, police reportedly found two 13-inch-long swords and several other martial arts-style weapons.

Elbey was charged with illegal possession of a weapon inside a vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, breach of peace in the 2nd degree, assault in the 2nd degree, and assault in the 3rd degree.

Judge Peter McShane issued a no-contact order, stay away from the business as well as the victim.

Elbey, according to South Windsor police is the suspect in an alleged assault Wednesday night outside the Mobis Parts America.

Court documents describe Elbey getting upset over the time it was taking to process shipment paperwork because he "didn't want to wait and needed rest."

As Judge McShane was attempting to set bond stating, "the defendant has no ties to the area."

Elbey interrupted, "you don't have a charter to make a decision."

Judge Peter McShane responded, "I said wait."

Deputy Assistant State's Attorney Justin Blain told the court, "The state does have concerns. It does appear the defendant went to a business, started an altercation with an individual produced wooden nunchucks from his pocket, and struck an individual in the head three times with it."

The California truck driver is also accused of punching that same Mobis manager in the face.

Judge Peter McShane found probable cause for charges of illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, and breach of peace as well as two assault charges.

Elbey was at times difficult to understand but could be heard making accusations of "perjury and treason against an American National. You know I'm an American National. You're a foreigner."

Prosecutor Blain adding, "In his vehicle officers also noted two swords, as well as knives, martial arts weapons as well as additional knife and sheath."

The court disruptions continued before bond and a new hearing date were set.

Judge McShane stated, "these are serious charges. The court is going to set bond at 150,000.00 cash or surety."

Elbey again interrupted, "I'm supposed to pay something, and I can't pay because you all stole my ancestors' stuff. Judge Peter"

McShane set the next court date to July 1st.

Court officials also entered into the record a similar incident involving an assault and battery conviction and a disorderly conduct arrest at a transit terminal both out of state.

Officials added that Elbey has several aliases. He was held on a $75,000 bond.

In a statement, Hyundai Mobis Co. LTD said:

"We wish our manager the best recovery possible.

Our company is looking over what happened at the moment internally and will work with the local law enforcement closely. "

