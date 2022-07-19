$629K Mega Millions ticket sold in Turlock

A Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Turlock, matching 5 numbers.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Turlock is about to get a whole lot richer!

The California Lottery announced that a winning ticket worth nearly $630,000 was sold in Turlock. The winning ticket was sold at Circle D Liquor on Geer Road.

The winning numbers were: 2-31-32-37-70 and Gold Mega Ball 25. The lucky ticket in Turlock matched five numbers on the Mega Millions drawing, but missed the Mega number. It'll payout $629,182.

The Mega Millions jackpot has steadily grown since someone last won in mid-April.

While the prize money is certainly life changing, it's far from breaking lottery records. Last year, a Mega Millions jackpot cracked the $1 billion mark for just the second time. A four-member suburban Detroit lottery club won that $1.05 billion jackpot and chose the lump sump, receiving $557 million after taxes.

What are the top 10 biggest Mega Millions jackpots?

1. $1.537 billion - 10/23/2018

2. $1.050 billion - 1/22/2021

3. $656 million - 3/30/2012

4. $648 million - 12/17/2013

5. $555 million - - (est.) 7/19/2022

6. $543 million - 7/24/2018

7. $536 million - 7/8/2016

8. $533 million - 3/30/2018

9. $522 million -6/7/2019

10. $516 million - 5/21//2021

Mega Millions is played on Tuesdays and Fridays in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

