Sweet dreams are made of this: Conchitas Food Truck opens in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. — There's a new way to escape the heat in Turlock courtesy of Conchitas Food Truck and their delicate blend of Mexican sweet treats and ice cream.

With a background in communication and marketing, Anne Di Grazia and Martha Jauregui chose to pursue their own side hustle in their hometown of Turlock.

The duo originally thought about a brick and mortar building but the plan fell through due to COVID-19.

"Originally, the guy who made our trailer had the date set for December but because of COVID, it was pushed back to June," Di Grazia said.

Independent entrepreneurs, Di Grazia and Jauregui did everything on their own, from the marketing to the design elements. They even operated the trailer.

"We want people to feel joy when they visit our truck. It's fun. We want them to laugh, feel a little joy and feel safe," Di Grazia said.

The staple of Conchitas Truck includes Mexican traditional culinary ingredients and ice cream, creating a delicious Instagram-worthy dessert.

"The kids love it! It's bright, colorful, and super fun! We aim to make everything as Instagram-able as possible," Jauregui said.

Looking forward to the fall, the Conchita's duo plans to expand into the community by working with the school districts through educational incentive programs.

"We plan to offer incentive programs to encourage reading in school districts below the poverty line. If you read a book, you get a free Conchita," Jauregui said.

Raised on the west side of Turlock, the two made it their mission to empower people, employing women and people of color.

"We hope to empower people, give them hopes and dreams, pull them out of poverty and get them out of the gang lifestyle. We want to show them that they can make it and give back to their community," Di Grazia said.

The Conchitas Truck will be making its way through the Central Valley and eventually plans to expand.

"It's cool to see the power of social media. We've been asked to travel to festivals in Houston, LA and Arizona. One day we woke up to 5,000 followers on our Instagram," Di Grazia said.

Through the Conchitas Truck, they hope to provide access to good quality food.

"We provide something for everyone. If you have a gluten allergy or a dairy allergy, we have something for you," Di Grazia said.

For more information on the hours and schedule for Conchitas Food Truck, click HERE.