Woman dies after being hit by pickup truck in Turlock, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. — One woman is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Turlock, police said Thursday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lander Avenue and 9th Street just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Arriving officers found the woman with life-threatening injuries, and despite efforts to save her life, she ultimately died after being taken to the hospital.

Police believe she was walking across Lander Avenue in the crosswalk heading eastbound before being hit by the northbound pickup. The pickup was described as a dark-colored GMC Sierra.

Police said the driver of the pickup, a 43-year-old man, cooperated with authorities. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Officer Martin Marquez at (209) 668-5550 extension 6761.

