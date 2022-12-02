Turlock woman hit and killed by a vehicle, CHP says

CHP says the woman was hit and killed sometime Thursday morning near West Main Street just east of Morgan Road near Turlock.

MODESTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol says a 42-year-old Turlock woman was hit and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

CHP says the incident happened just before 7 a.m., and the woman was found on the side of the road at West Main Street just east of Morgan Road.

"Investigating officers at the scene determined the pedestrian had been struck by a passing vehicle," CHP wrote. "The exact circumstances of how the collision took place as well as the time the collision occurred are still under investigation."

CHP says medical assistance arrived at the scene and immediately began life-saving measures but the woman died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Modesto CHP Office at 209-545-7440.