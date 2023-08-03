Sisters go viral after rescuing kitten at Indy 500

"Moto" was found wandering the streets during this year's Indy 500. Two sisters rescued him and gave him a new forever home.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two sisters have gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which they rescued a stray kitten at the Indianapolis 500.

In a video released by The Dodo on Thursday, one of the sisters, Juliana, told her story of how she was attending the Indy 500 for her birthday when she found a stray kitten in the middle of a road.

The kitten avoided cars before hiding inside a wheel well.

"He was so dirty and just so frightened," Juliana said in the video. "As soon as I grabbed that cat, I was like, 'This my cat now.'"

In the video, the sisters said they attempted to locate an animal shelter and animal control, but were unable to reach anyone on the busy race day.

Instead, the sisters wrapped the kitten up in a blanket and drove 4 1/2 hours home where "Moto," the name the sisters picked out for the kitten, is now safely sheltered, along with five other cats.

