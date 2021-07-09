Vacaville Police Department seeks help finding missing 8-year-old boy

Macoy Lenguya was last seen wearing an orange shirt with a flag and walking in the area of Markham Avenue and Manzanita Drive.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The Vacaville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an 8-year-old boy who went missing from his neighborhood on Friday.

Macoy Lenguya was last seen walking in the area of Markham Avenue and Manzanita Drive at roughly 2 p.m. As of 3 p.m., Vacaville police said he has still not been found, but the department is devoting all available resources to the search.

Macoy was wearing a bright orange shirt with a flag on it. He is about 4 foot 5 inches, weighs about 60-70 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone spots him, you are urged to call Vacaville police dispatch at 707-449-5200.

