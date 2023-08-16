x
Vacaville

Drive-thru Chipotle? City of Vacaville reviewing plan for 'Chipotlane'

The city planning commission said they've received a plan and are reviewing it. The "Chipotlane" could be located in the Davis Street Plaza.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville could be getting it's very own drive-thru chipotle in the future.

The city planning commission said they received and are reviewing a plan for a possible "Chipotlane" to be located in the Davis Street Plaza. 

The idea is to be a drive-thru for pick-up orders to go alongside dine-in and take out ordering in store. The Chipotlane format was introduced in the U.S. in early 2018, giving guests and delivery drivers "a fast and convenient experience," according to their website. 

No further details are available at this time, but Chipotle says they have over 500 Chipotlane locations total. 

