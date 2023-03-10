Sutter County teacher arrested for DUI while teaching class

​It was later discovered her blood alcohol content was 2x the legal limit, according to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A teacher was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other charges while teaching a second-grade class Monday, according to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies got reports around 8:20 a.m. of a staff member being under the influence of alcohol or drugs at Nuestro Elementary School in Live Oak. Upon arrival, deputies found Wendy Munson teaching her second-grade class.

It was later discovered her blood alcohol content was 2x the legal limit, according to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.

The 57-year-old was arrested for potential DUI and potential child endangerment. The sheriff's office said there is video footage of the teacher driving to school as well as a failed sobriety test.

A long-term substitute will be taking over Munson's class, according to the Nuestro Elementary School District.

The superintendent and principal, Baljinder Dhillon, sent out a letter to parents after Munson was arrested.

"This morning, October 2, 2023, law enforcement was called to the school in response to concerns that an employee was exhibiting signs of intoxication. Law enforcement promptly escorted the employee off campus for processing. While we are limited in what we can share as this is both a personnel matter and a matter being investigated by law enforcement, what we can confirm is that a long-term substitute will be in the classroom until further notice. If your child is in the classroom impacted by this staffing change, you will be notified.

Our students' safety and well-being remain our highest priority. The District remains committed to ensuring that every child in our District is able to learn and thrive in a healthy, safe environment. We appreciate our staff for promptly reporting concerns to administration and appreciate the Sheriff's Department for responding quickly with minimal disruption."

