SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mountain lion encounter can be a scary thing, but there are ways to be safe.

On Sunday morning, residents in Natomas were startled to hear that a mountain lion was on the loose. Fortunately, the mountain lion was tranquilized, captured, and then released into his natural habitat.

Should you ever come face to face with one of these big carnivores, Patrick Foy, a Captain with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife offered some insight on what to do.

1. DO NOT RUN

If you run, the mountain lion might think that you are prey and chase you. Your best option is to stand upright and make eye contact with it. Also, do not bend over or turn away from the lion.

2. APPEAR INTIMIDATING

If the mountain lion starts to move in your direction, appear as large as possible. If you are wearing a jacket, you can open it to appear larger.

This includes raising your hands above your head and using your voice in a loud and authoritative tone. Mountain lions are less likely to attack if they feel fearful of the subject.

3. FIGHT BACK

In the rare occurrence that a mountain lion does attack you, defend yourself by any means necessary.

Find rocks, sticks, boulders, or anything close to you to use as a weapon. Mountain lions usually try to grab the neck, so try to remain standing while fighting back.

There have actually been multiple cases where hikers have successfully fought off the big cats.

Overall, mountain lion attacks are extremely rare, but, in the event that you encounter one, remember to not run, appear intimidating, and, if a mountain lion does attack you, defend yourself.

When going hiking, consider hiking with a someone else so you're not alone. It's also important to bring a whistle with you while going hiking. It can inform other hikers if you are in trouble, and it can also be used to scare off a mountain lion.

