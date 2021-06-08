DOD to send active-duty soldiers to help fight Dixie Fire

About 200 U.S. Army soldiers will assist with containing California's second-largest fire in the state's history.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in Bosie, Idaho on Saturday, said the Department of Defense is planning send active-duty soldiers to battle the wildfires in northern California..

"200 active-duty U.S. Army Soldiers will assist with containing the Dixie Fire starting early September," Nicole Wieman spokesperson for U.S. Army North told ABC10 Saturday.

Fireline training is scheduled to end at the end of next week adding extra hands to contain the fire. The soldiers will serve as hand crews while working to suppress the fire.

The soldiers will receive fireline training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, Washington to bolster fire containment efforts, spokesperson Jennifer Myslivy said Saturday in a news release.

This is the 40th time since 1987 that active-duty military personnel have been sent to serve as wildland firefighters. Eight U.S. Air Force C-130s equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems are currently serving as air tankers, providing wildfire support across the West.

The Dixie Fire has burned 756,768 acres and is 48% contained.

On August 28, Cal Fire reported that 1,275 structures have been destroyed and that 92 structures have been damaged. They also report that 11,833 structures have been threatened and three firefighters have been injured.

Accounts to follow:

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Plumas County:

Springs of Hope Church at 59 Bell Ln. in Quincy

Holy Family Catholic Church 108 Taylor Ave. Portola, CA

Lassen Community College 478-200 CA-139, Susanville, CA

Tehama County:

Los Molinos Veterans Hall 7980 Sherwood Blvd, Los Molinos, CA

96055

NOTE: The Lassen High School shelter has closed

American Red Cross: Public Information Line (855)-755-7711

Animal Evacuation Centers:

Plumas County:

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy

(large animals)

(large animals) 201 Mill Creek Road, Quincy

(small animals)

(small animals) Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

Tehama County:

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff

(large and small animals)

Wildlife Rescue

Response for injured wildlife: 1-800-942-6459

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue: 1-530-885-0862

Dixie Fire Structure Status Map

A live map showing which structures have been destroyed or at risk is available below.

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

