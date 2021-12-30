WATCH LIVE: Entire towns of Superior and Louisville ordered to evacuate due to fire

Tens of thousands of people in Boulder County have been evacuated due to the fast-moving fires.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Tens of thousands of homes in Boulder County are under mandatory evacuation orders due to the Marshall Fire burning Thursday.

Some homes in the Arvada area of Jefferson County have been put on pre-evacuation notice.

The evacuations are due to the Marshall Fire, which was first reported just after 11 a.m. in the area of South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road. The fire has burned an estimated 1,600 acres as of Thursday evening.

More than 500 homes have been destroyed by the fire, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Thursday evening.

An emergency call center for Boulder County residents is at 303-413-7730. This phone line is primarily for evacuees in need of assistance.

The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management requested that residents not call the center to ask about the status of structures.

UCHealth Broomfield said they are treating six patients from the wildfires. There's no word on the extent of their injuries.

Evacuation centers

Multiple evacuation centers have been set up for evacuated residents and their pets.

Hospital evacuations

All patients have been transferred out of Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville to other local hospitals.

A patient and associate line has been established for inquiries about loved ones who were at Avista. Call 303-661-1848.

Fire continues to burn near Avista Hospital.

Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette said they have started to evacuate some "critical and fragile patients," who require extra time for preparation and transport. Those patients are being transferred to other SCL Health facilities. Family members of the affected patients are being notified.

Two fires reported

Pelle said crews responded to two separate fires in Boulder County Thursday.

The first fire, the Middle Fork Fire, was reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the area of North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. That fire has been laid down, with no structures lost.

The second fire, the Marshall Fire, was reported just after 11 a.m. in the area of South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road. That fire spread rapidly to the east, Pelle said, forcing tens of thousands of evacuations. That fire has burned an estimated 1,600 acres as of Thursday evening.

There's no word yet on what caused the fires, but Pelle said downed power lines were reported in the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said in a tweet that a gust of 110 mph was reported n the area of Highway 93 and Colorado 72 about 11:30 a.m.

Road closures

The following highway closures are in place as of 4:15 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation:

US 36 is closed both directions between Interlocken Loop to Wadsworth AND both directions between Nebo Rd and CO 66.

CO 93 is closed northbound from CO 72 to CO 128 and southbound between CO 128 and CO 58. Multiple overturned vehicles due to high winds.

CO 170 is closed between Superior and CO 93.

For up-to-date highway conditions, monitor maps.cotrip.org.

Power outages

Xcel Energy is reporting more than 20,000 customers without power in the Denver and Boulder areas Thursday evening.

State of emergency

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency on Thursday due to the fire.