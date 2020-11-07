Red flag warning in effect for eastern Lassen, Modoc counties

The warning will last throughout Saturday, Cal Fire said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A red flag warning has been issued for eastern Lassen and Modoc counties, according to Cal Fire.

The warning was announced due to gusty winds and low humidity. It will last throughout Saturday. Cal Fire said residents in those areas should use caution outdoors.

