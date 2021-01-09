Returning home after a wildfire: Here's what you need to know before repopulating

When the call inevitably comes for people to head home after a wildfire, there are some things people should know to do it safely.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After evacuations lift for a wildfire, Cal Fire knows many people are eager to return home. But, returning evacuees should adhere to some simple rules and guidelines when they do go back home.

As some Caldor Fire evacuations get downgraded and more people in El Dorado County are allowed to go back home, Cal Fire says people should be cautious when doing so.

Cal Fire will assess the ability of residents to repopulate. It's an assessment based on access to power, drinking water, and road conditions once the area has been deemed safe to repopulate.

Here are some key things to consider if you're returning home from a wildfire.

Driving

Driving home safely after a wildfire is extremely important. According to Cal Fire, roads may be dangerous due to downed powerlines, trees, rocky terrain, and spot fires.

Electricity in the home

Electrical wiring should be inspected for damage, according to PG&E. Other tips from the utility include turning appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal and reporting downed powerlines if you see them.

Depending on how long you've been out of the home and how long the power has been out, you also might have to throw out spoiled food.

Mental Health

Wildfires can also take a mental toll on those impacted. Residents should be aware of the effects a natural disaster can place on their mental health.

According to UC Davis Clinical Psychologist Angela Drake, the Caldor Fire is a significant event, compounded by the pandemic can raise stress levels.

“One of the things that I really want to encourage people to do is monitor for increased symptoms of anxiety, [and that could look like] sleep problems [or] indigestion. Believe it or not, anxiety affects your entire body,” Dr. Drake said.

Creating a support system is key, as well as learning how to manage stress. Grounding techniques such as deep breathing are helpful, and Dr. Drake advocates that those in need of professional help seek it.