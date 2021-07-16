All evacuation orders and warnings lifted for Mariposa and Madera for River Fire

Containment jumped to over 50% for the River Fire.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. — Road closures and evacuations have been lifted in the area of the River Fire.

Cal Fire reported on Friday morning the River Fire remained 9,500 acres, but containment increased to 51%. In the lasted report on the fire, weather played a strong roll Thursday to Friday, contributing to minimal fire activity.

Because of the recent positive progress, all evacuation orders and warnings for Mariposa and Madera counties have been lifted.

While 600 structures are threatened by the fire, only one has been destroyed. Four additional structures has seen minor damage.

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

