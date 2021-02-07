Sugar Fire: Lightning sparked fire burns 150+ acres Plumas County

The Sugar Fire has burned between 150 and 200 acres near Sugarloaf Peak. Earlier evacuations have been lifted.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire sparked by a thunder cell has burned more than 150 acres in Plumas County, according to a U.S. Forest Service Facebook post.

The Sugar Fire is burning near Sugarloaf Peak, north of Beckwourth, is 0% contained. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday there aren't any active evacuations. Some residents were asked to evacuate earlier Friday but that has been lifted.

The CHP initially closed a section of Highway 70. The highway has since been re-opened.

FIRE LOCATION: (From National Interagency Fire Center live map.)

WILDFIRES IN CALIFORNIA

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

