Mandatory evacuation orders issued as Tamarack Fire burns in Alpine County near Markleeville

The Tamarack Fire has burned 500 acres near Markleeville and Pleasant Valley, according to the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest.

ALPINE COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire that is burning in Alpine County has forced mandatory evacuation orders for nearby neighborhoods, according to the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest.

Markleeville, Markleeville Village, Grover Hotsprings and Campgrounds, Shay Creek, and East Fork Resort are now under mandatory evacuation. Evacuees are told to report to Alpine County School in Paynesville.

The Tamarack Fire has burned 500 acres. According to Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest, the fire is showing high rates of spread. Firefighters are spraying retardants to coat nearby vegetation to stop the spread of the flames.

The Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest asked residents to follow Alpine County Sheriff for evacuation information.

Accounts to follow:

Mandatory evacuations

Marklee Village

Markleeville Village

Grover’s Hot Springs Park and Campground

East Fork Resort

Shay Creek

Wildfire Map

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.