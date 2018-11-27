Stanislaus County is reeling over the loss of one of their own sheriff's deputies.

45-year-old Deputy Tony Hinostroza was killed last night after losing control of his car, hitting a traffic signal pole, on his way to help with getting a suspected drunk driver off the road.

A day later, there's now a makeshift memorial growing at the site of the crash near Terminal Avenue and Claribel Road in Riverbank that tragically took Deputy Hinostroza's life Sunday night shortly before 10 p.m.

People have been stopping by all day to pay their respect, leave flowers, light candles and remember the officer that put his own life on line.

"I just want to let his family know that he wasn't alone in his last moments," Christian Contreras, a witness said at the makeshift memorial.

Contreras was there, waiting for the light to change as he was on his way to Modesto.

"It's not real, no one should ever see something like that, it's a precious life and it's taken away in such a tragic way," he said.

He saw a sheriff's deputy speeding down Claribel Road when the car hit the railroad tracks and one of his tires blew out.

"He was the only car, he wasn't chasing anyone, no one was behind him in front of him, no cars were coming the opposite direction," he said.

That's when 45-year-old Deputy Tony Hinostroza, lost control.

"He hit this pole right here at full speed," he said.

He was on his way to help other deputies get a suspected drunk driver off the roads.

"We did what we could, we called 911, his horn was on when he made the impact so his horn was on this whole time, we were trying to yell at him trying to get something back," he said.

But they got no response from the deputy, as they called 911 and waited for paramedics to arrive, they took it upon themselves to try to tape off the intersection with a roll of caution tape that fell out of the trunk.

"I did everything I could, did everything we could, couldn't turn my head and look away, I would regret it my whole life if I did," he said.

Down the road, 30-year-old Jonathan Carrillo was arrested after deputies were able to get his car off the road followed by a short foot chase. According to Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson, he has had five prior drunk driving arrests.

"He should still be in prison, he never should have been released from prison, but unfortunately we release people who are a danger to society and this is the result, this is what happens," Christianson said.

Hinostroza was a 19-year veteran of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, he served in the Marines before joining the force and he leaves behind an adult son and his mother.

"This is, as you might imagine, yet another tragedy for the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, and certainly a tragedy that affects our law enforcement family, as well as the family of Deputy Tony Hinostroza," Christianson said.

Friends say he was the kind of guy that would always do the right thing, always had a smile on his face and would never speak poorly of others.

"Just a great guy," he said.

The Sheriff says his team started planning funeral arrangements on Monday at 1 p.m. More information is expected to be released soon.

