Alzheimer's drug that could slow disease awaits FDA decision

If the drug is approved, it would be the first treatment that could potentially reduce the 'clinical decline' of those who have the disease.

WASHINGTON — The FDA is set to make a decision about whether to approve a drug treating Alzheimer's disease.

The Food and Drug Administration will make its decision on June 7 on the drug aducanumab, which is manufactured by Biogen and Eisai.

The company filed for a Biologics License Application in July 2020. According to Biogen, the FDA initially was set to make its ruling in March; but in January the company said the FDA extended its review period for the drug until June.

If the drug is approved, it would be the "first therapy to reduce the clinical decline of Alzheimer's disease and would also be the first therapy to demonstrate that removing amyloid-beta resulted in better clinical outcomes," Biogen said in a release.

In other words, it would be the first drug approved and sold as a means to slow the progression of Alzheimer's, not just ease symptoms, according to The Washington Post.

The accumulation of the protein in a person's brain is suspected to be a potential cause of Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Association. The "sticky" plaque is believed to damage communication between brain cells, eventually killing them.

According to Biogen, aducanumab removes the amyloid-beta peptide-protein from an Alzheimer's patient's brain, which has shown in clinical trials to reduce the clinical decline of the disease.

However, the drug is not without controversy.

In 2019, the company suspended two of its late-stage trials for the drug, citing the evidence in the trials was "unlikely to meet their primary endpoint." Additionally, two large trials run by Biogen appeared to have contradictory results, one showing the drug slowed patients' decline by 22 percent over 18 months while the other showed it was overall ineffective, Bloomberg said.

And, an FDA advisory panel of medical experts has already rejected aducanumab, according to Bloomberg.

Still, the treatment is "passionately" supported by patients and advocacy groups despite the advisory panel rejection, according to The Post.

The Washington Post, citing drug analysts, says aducanumab, an intravenous treatment, could cost up to $50,000-a-year per patient. And, the treatment doesn't cure the disease.