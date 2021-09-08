Anonymous messaging app Yik Yak is back

The controversial app was effectively shut down 4 years ago amid school bans and management issues.

The controversial anonymous messaging app Yik Yak has returned to the iOS App Store, the company announced Monday on Twitter, after it was previously shut down and not in use during what representatives called "a 4 year hiatus."

Yik Yak says features like remaining anonymous, location-based features and the "hot feed" are all going to be included in the revived app. The app is now available on iPhone in the United States, with "more countries and devices coming soon," the company said.

The controversial app faced a flurry of critics after it developed a reputation for supporting cyber-bullying and other forms of online harassment. The app was eventually shut down.

Co-founders Tyler Droll and Brooks Buffington said in a statement at the time, "We’ll begin winding down the Yik Yak app over the coming week as we start tinkering around with what’s ahead for our brand, our technology, and ourselves."