Trump said Beirut blast could be 'a bomb of some kind'

When asked by a reporter what he believes happened, Trump said that the Lebanese authorities and others believe that it could have very well been an attack. The president said U.S. military generals have told him that they think the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing more than 70 people, was likely a bomb.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he met with some generals and they do not think it was a manufacturing-type explosion. Trump says the generals seem to think it was an attack — “a bomb of some kind.” The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across the capital, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 3,000 others were injured, with bodies buried in the rubble.

Earlier the Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab spoke on television saying that Tuesday's explosion "will not pass without accountability" and "those responsible will pay for what happened."