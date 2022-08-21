x
Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will leave isolation

The White House said she will leave South Carolina, where she tested positive on vacation, and rejoin the president in Delaware.

WASHINGTON — Days after a positive COVID-19 test and "mild" cold-like symptoms sent her into isolation in South Carolina, first lady Jill Biden is set to rejoin her husband. 

The White House said Sunday morning that the first lady had isolated for five days and gotten negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests. 

She and Biden had been vacationing in South Carolina when she tested positive. The White House said she would leave later Sunday and rejoin the president at their Delaware beach home.

The White House's short statement did not give further details.

The 71-year-old first lady had "mild" cold-like symptoms starting Monday, and the White House announced a positive PCR test Tuesday. She was prescribed a course of the antiviral drug Paxlovid. 

Both Bidens are twice vaccinated and twice boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

President Joe Biden waves as he is joined by, from left, son Hunter Biden, grandson Beau Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen, as they stand at the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. They were heading to South Carolina for a week-long vacation on Kiawah Island. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The president, who was also prescribed Paxlovid, left his own latest COVID-19 isolation on Aug. 7. He had recovered from a rebound case of the virus, which the CDC says occasionally occur in patients who take the antiviral drug. His initial bout with the virus was in late July. 

Biden tested negative for the virus Tuesday but was considered a close contact of the first lady. The White House said he would be tested more frequently and wear a mask indoors near others for the next ten days.

