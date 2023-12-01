Celebrities pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

The death of Lisa Marie Presley at age 54 is being met with shock, tribute and mourning.

LOS ANGELES — Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.

Tributes immediately began to pour in from others in the entertainment industry after news of her death was announced, expressing shock, tribute and mourning.

Here are some of the kind words from actors and musicians who worked with Lisa Marie Presley.

“Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again.” — John Travolta wrote on Instagram.

“I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.” — Actor Leah Remini on Instagram.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.” — statement released by a family spokesman at Graceland.

“Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight. Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father.” — Rita Wilson, actor and wife of “Elvis” star Tom Hanks, on Instagram.

“There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count,” the Smashing Pumpkins member wrote. “Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is.” — Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan on Twitter.

“It’s hard to take when someone so young and full of life passes on. I feel so bad about Lisa Marie and I wish the best for her children and her family.” — Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, on Twitter.

“Dear God, #LisaMariePresley has died; I’m in shock. So beautiful and only 54 years old; I can’t actually comprehend it.” — Bette Midler, via Twitter.

“lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley” — singer LeAnn Rimes on Twitter

“So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans.” Octavia Spencer, via Twitter.

"This is such horrible news. The entire world is sending love and prayers to Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s children right now. May it give you strength.” — songwriter Diane Warren on Twitter.

“Rest In Peace, Lisa Marie. A sweet and gentle soul.” - Actor Cary Elwes on Twitter.