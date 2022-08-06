Marine Corps Osprey aircraft crashes in California desert

There were no immediate details about those on board.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRAWLEY, Calif. — A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding, but there were no immediate details about those on board, the military said.

The MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. during training, said Maj. Mason Englehart, spokesman for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, an aviation unit headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in San Diego, about 115 miles west of the crash site near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Englehart said information was still being gathered and he could not say how many were on board or whether there were any fatalities.

"Contrary to social media rumors, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft," the Marine Corps said via Twitter.

In March, four Marines were killed in a crash during a NATO exercise in Norway, also using an MV-22B Osprey.

The tiltrotor aircraft can take off and land as a helicopter but transit as a turboprop aircraft. According to the U.S. Navy, the aircraft's main use for the U.S. Marine Corps is "the transportation of troops, equipment, and supplies from ships and land bases for combat assault and assault support."

We can confirm that an aircraft belonging to 3d Marine Aircraft Wing crashed near Glamis, CA. Military and civilian... Posted by Naval Air Facility El Centro on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

This is a developing story. Val Lick contributed.