Reports: Carlos Santana collapses on stage

Santana was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theater, an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, Michigan, about 40 miles north of Detroit.

WASHINGTON — Carlos Santana reportedly collapsed while performing on stage near Detroit Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Billboard writer Gary Graff, who was at the concert, first reported the news around 10 p.m. The show reportedly began at around 7 p.m.

"@SantanaCarlos just collapsed onstage at @PineKnobMusic. Being treated as I type," he wrote.

Graff said on Twitter that Santana was taken off stage on a stretcher about 20 minutes after collapsing. The guitarist and singer reportedly waved to the crowd as he was carried off.

No word on Santana's condition was immediately available Tuesday night, but he was taken to the hospital

Another attendee, Roop Raj — a Detroit news anchor — posted a photo of what appears to be Santana being checked out by medics.

“Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a ‘serious medical’ issue,” Raj wrote.

The 74-year-old musician was performing as part of his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, to promote his 26th studio album, "Blessings and Miracles," which was released in 2021.

Santana is scheduled to be back on stage Wednesday in Burgettstown, PA. It's unclear if his medical troubles will keep him from performing.