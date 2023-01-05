Serena Williams announces pregnancy at Met Gala

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams captioned an Instagram photo of herself and husband Alexis Ohanian.

NEW YORK — Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian announced they were expecting a baby during a Vogue livestream interview with La La Anthony at the Met Gala Monday evening.

Williams confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," she captioned the photo.

The tennis superstar announced she would retire from the sport in August, saying she wanted to focus on her business interests — and having another child.

Williams and Ohanian beamed as they told Anthony there were three of them up there for the interview. Then Ohanian and Anthony both offered to have a drink on Williams' behalf inside.

The couple has a 5-year-old daughter, Olympia. Williams actually announced her intention to step away from tennis in an essay for — where else? — Vogue.

Earlier in the night, Karlie Kloss also announced she was pregnant.

Williams wore a flapper Gucci look for the event. This year's theme was Karl Lagerfeld, the late fashion designer, who left his mark on high fashion brands like Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Jean Patou, Balmain, his own brand and more.

The invitation-only Met Gala earned $17.4 million last year for the museum's Costume Institute, a self-funding department with a budget dependent on the A-list affair. The price of attending went up this year to $300,000 for a table and $50,000 for a single ticket.

American fashion was last year's vibe. It followed gilded glamour and white tie. Camp was the theme in 2019, producing what is considered one of the wackiest displays of dress by the celebrity crowd.