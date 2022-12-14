Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, former 'Ellen' DJ, dead at 40

'tWitch' was a permanent fixture on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" for the last 8 years that the show was on the air.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Stephen "tWitch" Boss, best known as the longtime DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has died. He was 40.

Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," she said.

A report from the Los Angeles County medical examiner also confirmed Boss' death, though a cause of death was not listed.

According to TMZ, Boss died by suicide. He was reportedly found dead at a Los Angeles hotel on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, TMZ said citing law enforcement sources.

Boss was the runner-up on season 4 of "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008. In 2014, he joined "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and was an integral part of the show until it ended in 2022. He was named a co-executive producer of the show in 2020.

"Rest, my friend," Andy Lassner, one of the executive producers on the show, tweeted Wednesday as news of Boss' death spread.

DeGeneres was first connected to Boss in 2010 when she wanted to recreate a performance from "So You Think You Can Dance."

Before "The Ellen Show" concluded, DeGeneres paid tribute to Boss and spoke about their "special connection."

"I count on him to look over at and make silly jokes. He's my pal, he's my sidekick because we have this connection, so just looking over, he makes me laugh. He really really makes me laugh," DeGeneres said at the time.

Boss and his wife also hosted "Disney's Fair Tale Weddings" on Disney+. The couple just celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary on Saturday and are parents to three children.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night or chat online.

