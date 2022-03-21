A Roseville man’s wife is stuck in Poland after fleeing Ukraine. He’s calling for change to get her home.

Nazar Boruh, 26, is a Ukraine native now living as a permanent U.S. resident in Roseville, California.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The war in Ukraine has forced more than 3 million people, mostly women and children, to flee to Poland and elsewhere.

Nazar Boruh, 26, is a Ukraine native now living as a permanent U.S. resident in Roseville, California. He got married six months ago to a Ukrainian citizen, who is now stuck in limbo as a war rages on.

His wife Dasha, 21, has fled to Warsaw, Poland with her mother in hopes that their case to be reunited will be expedited by the United States Customs and Immigration Services. She has been staying at friends' homes, but does not have a strong support system there.

Boruh has been sending money to his wife and finds some comfort knowing she is safe for now, but he is pleading that their case be considered.

The process of applying for and receiving a visa can take years, but many refugees are in need of immediate help.

“It’s just like you started the new page in your life,” Boruh said. “The blank, clear, clean page and then the huge red stamp on that.”

The Roseville floor salesman finds some comfort knowing his wife is at-least safe for now, but he has joined many in the Ukrainian American community urging for changes to policy that would allow family members to reunite sooner.

Meanwhile, he's urging people to continue efforts supporting the refugee crisis in Ukraine through donations and other efforts.

