'Unity between nations' | Ukrainian community reacts to Zelenskyy's plea to Congress

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The first Christmas since the war between Russia and Ukraine ignited is just days away. 10 months into the war with Russia, and life in Ukraine is getting tough as winter settles in.

"Ukraine (is) in dark. There is no electricity and it's very cold there; it's 26 degrees," said Vlad Skots, chair of the Ukrainian American House.

Skots has family in the warzone. While he has lived in Sacramento for the past two decades, his parents and five brothers still live in Ukraine, and Wednesday, his eyes were on Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy as he made his speech before the U.S. Congress in Washington D.C.

"I feel this (is) a unity between those two presidents, but more I feel like more unity between nations," said Skots.

Congress will weigh Zelenskyy's plea for more financial support as they also face down a budget deadline.

"I believe that's a very good investment for the United States and very sad time for Ukraine, because every day people die in their fighting for this world (for) Democracy," he said.

Joel Blank, a political science professor at San Joaquin Delta College, said Zelenskyy needed to strike the right chord now.

"I think at this point in the war, he felt it was necessary to come to the United States... to just not appear over television but actually talk to the American people," said Blank.

"After all, we're the ones, the common American, supporting the Ukrainians," he added.

Blank said there's no doubt American taxpayers are paying the bill for financial support to Ukraine, an important point people shouldn't forget. It's also one Zelenskyy came to the U.S. to prove was worth the investment.

"Let's be clear the amount of aid we are giving Ukraine and the amount of aid we're going to have to give Ukraine to keep Ukraine solvent. To keep Ukraine in this battle is going to be significant. In the last month, Zelensky said, himself, they're going to need $55 billion a year to survive," said Blank.

The White House hopes this visit with Zelenskyy sends a message to Vladmir Putin that the U.S. is in for the long haul when it comes to support for Ukraine.

His speech comes weeks before the country will have a divided government as Republicans take the majority in the House of Representatives. Their leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy has warned that his members won't be writing a blank check to Ukraine.

