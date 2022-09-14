x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Spokesman: Ukrainian president in car accident, no serious injuries

The spokesman says Zelenskyy was returning to Kyiv from the Kharkiv region after visiting troops in the recaptured city of Izium.
Credit: AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a photo with soldiers after attending a national flag-raising ceremony in the freed Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's car collided with another vehicle early Thursday after a battlefield visit, but he was not seriously injured, his spokesman said.

Zelenskyy was returning to Kyiv from the Kharkiv region, where he visited troops in the recaptured city of Izium.

A passenger vehicle collided with the president’s motorcade in the Ukrainian capital, his spokesman, Sergii Nikiforov, said in a Facebook post.

RELATED: Ukrainian president tours retaken city devastated by Russia

The driver of the other vehicle received first aid from Zelenskyy’s medical team and was taken away by ambulance, he said. Medics examined the president, who suffered no serious injuries, Nikiforov wrote. He did not specify what injuries Zelenskyy might have suffered.

The spokesman added that the circumstances of the accident are under investigation.

Zelenskyy was late in posting the nightly video address that he has given during the war, possibly because of the car accident.

RELATED: Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops

RELATED: Ukraine says it's pushed back some Russian troops all the way to the border

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Report: 199 unhoused people in Sacramento County died in 2021

Before You Leave, Check This Out