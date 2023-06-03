Wells Fargo customers report online banking issues

Some Wells Fargo customers posted on social media that their direct deposits and scheduled paychecks were missing from their online banking accounts Friday.

WASHINGTON — Many Wells Fargo customers are voicing frustration after money appeared to be missing from their online banking accounts on Friday morning.

The bank posted a notice in its mobile app explaining that if customers see "incorrect balances or missing transactions, this may be due to a technical issue."

"Your accounts continue to be secure and we're working quickly on a resolution," the noticed stated as of 9 a.m. Eastern.

Downdetector, which tracks online outage reports submitted by users, indicated a spike in issues with Wells Fargo around 8 a.m. Eastern.

The notice to customers came as many posted on Twitter that their direct deposits and scheduled paychecks were suddenly missing on Friday. Some said their accounts were now at risk of overdrafting.