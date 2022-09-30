Ukrainian refugees in Sacramento worry about their home country

Viktoriia Beluieva fled from Odesa, Ukraine to Sacramento with her mom and said while Putin's announcement of annexation is crazy, it's not surprising.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been just over seven months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began and many Ukranians fled to Sacramento for safety.

Kateryna Glukhotska, who escaped from Kyiv shortly after the war started, left the life she knew behind — including her career as a financial advisor. Now, she's struggling to earn an income in the U.S.

"Of course everything is different. It's not the same like in Ukraine," said Glukhotska. "I cannot work. I don't have my work permit. I'm already waiting for like six months for my temporary protected status. If I did not have somebody who is helping me I don't know what I would do here."

The majority of Glukhotska's family lives in Western Ukraine. She said all of her family members are safe but knows things can quickly change.

"Everyday I'm contacting with them by phone. When I am calling them and they are not answering, I don't know what to do," said Glukhotska.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of eastern and southern parts of Ukraine in defiance of international law, Friday. This comes after staged referendums in four regions occupied by Russia.

"All the words I can say is 'bad' right now," said Glukhotska. "This feeling is difficult to describe when you just want to help with something and all they're doing is killing people."

Another refugee in Sacramento, Viktoriia Beluieva fled from Odesa, Ukraine with her mom and said while Putin's announcement is crazy, it's not surprising.

"We expected that," said Beluieva. "He can tell everything he wants but still, Ukraine is separate country from Russia. He has no influence on this and I hope that other countries will help us to be independent and we can get back to Ukraine."

Watch more from ABC10: Customers fundraise to give longtime Stockton restaurant owner a vacation