5 things to know about Supreme Court candidate Leondra Kruger

At only 45 years old, Kruger could become the youngest justice of the U.S. Supreme Court if Biden nominates her.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California's Leondra Kruger is one of the three candidates President Biden has interviewed for the U.S. Supreme Court.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday Biden has not made a decision on whom to nominate. But the president has interviewed judges Ketanji Brown Jackson, J. Michelle Childs and Leondra Kruger, according to a person familiar with the matter.

President Biden has previously pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the high court. He is "on track" to make this selection of who will replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February.

Here are five things you should know about Leondra Kruger:

Being 45-years-old, Kruger would become the youngest justice of the U.S. Supreme Court if appointed. Kruger is from Los Angeles and went to high school in Pasadena. Kruger earned her undergraduate degree from Harvard College. Following her time at Harvard, Kruger pursued her Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School where she was the first Black woman to be editor-in-chief for the Yale Law Journal. Kruger is currently an associate justice of the California Supreme Court. In 2015, at the age of 38, she was sworn in as the youngest justice of the California Supreme Court. Kruger currently lives in the Oakland area with her husband and two young children.

