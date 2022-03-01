WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of State of the Union

Presidnet Biden is aiming to lead the country out of a pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russia’s aggression.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Joe Biden is delivering his first State of the Union address at a precipitous moment for the nation.

Biden is aiming to lead the country out of a pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russia’s aggression.

Tuesday night's speech initially had been conceived by the White House as an opportunity to highlight the improving coronavirus outlook and rebrand Biden’s domestic policy priorities as a way to lower costs for families grappling with soaring inflation.

But the speech has taken on new significance with last week’s Russian invasion of Ukraine and nuclear saber-rattling by Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine's ambassador to the United States and the former Facebook employee who shed light on what her employer may have known about the damage it can cause are among first lady Jill Biden's guests for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

The White House says other guests will include the CEO of Intel several people Jill Biden met during the past year of traveling around the country.

At least a half-dozen members of Congress aren't expected to attend the speech after they reported positive COVID-19 tests. A negative test result is a requirement to attend.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is introducing herself to the nation by delivering the Republican response to Biden's State of the Union address. Reynolds is expected to use the televised rebuttal Tuesday night to highlight her five years pursuing a conservative agenda in the Republican-controlled Iowa Capitol.

The governor has endeared herself to the state's increasingly Republican electoral in no small part by opposing much of the Biden administration’s pandemic policy.

She resisted mask requirements and joined other states in lawsuits against Biden administration’s vaccine mandates. Her speech comes ahead of a midterm election where Republicans hope to win back control of Congress.

