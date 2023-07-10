List: The California bills Gov. Newsom signed and the ones still waiting for a decision

A minimum wage increase of health care workers and bills to streamline affordable housing are still waiting a decision from the governor.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom has about a week left to sign any remaining bills on his desk into law.

Newsom vetoed some Saturday, including a measure that would have made California the first state in the nation to outlaw discrimination based on caste and another that would have decriminalized the possession and use of some hallucinogens, including psychedelic mushrooms. He also signed several into law, notably a sweeping mandate requiring large businesses to disclose a wide range of planet-warming emissions.

Here's a look at some of the other bills Newsom signed into law on Saturday:

Signed

Food ingredients ban

California on Saturday became the first state to ban four chemicals used in well-known candies and other foods and drinks because of their link to certain health problems.

Newsom signed a law banning the red dye No. 3 chemical used as food coloring for products like Peeps, the marshmallow treat most associated with Easter. The chemical has been linked to cancer and has been banned from makeup for more than 30 years.

The law also bans brominated vegetable oil, which is used in some store brand sodas, and potassium bromate and propylparaben, two chemicals used in baked goods.

Newsom said in a signing statement that the additives addressed in the bill are already banned in various other countries. All four chemicals are already banned in foods in the European Union.

“Signing this into law is a positive step forward on these four food additives until the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reviews and establishes national updated safety levels for these additives,” Newsom’s statement said.

The law doesn't take effect until 2027, which Newsom said should give companies plenty of time to adapt to the new rules.

Big businesses required to disclose emissions

California will soon require big businesses to report a wide range of greenhouse gas emissions.

Newsom signed the nation’s most sweeping emissions disclosure law for companies making more than $1 billion annually. The law will apply to more than 5,000 businesses.

Advocates say it will lead to more transparency about how businesses contribute to climate change. They also hope it will nudge companies to examine how they can lower their emissions.

But opponents of the bill say the rules will be burdensome and lead to inconsistent reports. State regulators will have to sign off on how the rules will be implemented.

Paid sick leave

Workers in California will soon receive a minimum of five days of paid sick leave annually, instead of three, under a new law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Wednesday.

The law, which takes effect in January, also increases the amount of sick leave workers can carry over into the following year. Newsom said it demonstrates that prioritizing the health and well-being of workers “is of the utmost importance for California’s future."

“Too many folks are still having to choose between skipping a day’s pay and taking care of themselves or their family members when they get sick,” Newsom said in a statement announcing his action.

Beyond preventing workers from choosing between taking a day off or getting paid, proponents of the sick day legislation argue it will help curb the spread of diseases and make sure employees can be productive at work. But the California Chamber of Commerce, which represents businesses across the state, said it will be burdensome for small businesses.

California governor signs law to bolster eviction protections for renters

Newsom signed a law to close a loophole in a 2019 law that has allowed landlords to circumvent the state’s rent cap.

Under the 2019 law, landlords can terminate leases by saying they need to move into units, make repairs or take the units off the rental market. The new law requires landlords to provide proof and follow through on their plans, or they will have to allow evicted tenants to move back.

Newsom was the architect behind the 2019 law.

Michelle Pariset, legislative affairs director at Public Advocates, the group that sponsored the legislation, says the change is “a victory for all Californians.”

$20 per hour fast food worker wage

Newsom signed a law raising the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour. The raise takes effect April 1.

It applies to fast food restaurants that have at least 60 locations nationwide. It does not apply to restaurants that make and sell their own bread.

California is now among the first states to have a minimum wage specifically for fast food workers. California’s minimum wage for all other workers is $15.50 per hour. That’s among the highest in the country.

Protections for doctors who mail abortion pills

Newsom signed a law protecting doctors and pharmacists who mail abortion pills to patients in other states.

The law seeks to prevent other states from prosecuting or fining doctors and pharmacists in California who provide legally protected health care. That includes abortions and medication that affirms a person's gender identity.

The law only protects doctors and pharmacists who reside in California. They would not be protected if they leave California to care for a patient in another state.

The California Catholic Conference opposed the law, saying it sets a dangerous precedent by denying the legitimate interests of other states.

Raising taxes on guns and ammunition

Newsom signed a law that will raise taxes on guns and ammunition.

The federal government already taxes guns at 10% or 11%. The law Newsom signed on Tuesday adds an 11% tax on top of that. The money will pay for things like security improvements in public schools and violence prevention programs.

The law takes effect July 1, 2024. Newsom also signed a law to overhaul the state’s rules for carrying concealed weapons.

The California Rifle and Pistol Association has promised to challenge California’s new gun laws in court. Newsom said he believes the laws are legal.

Barring schoolbook bans

Newsom signed a bill to ban school boards from rejecting textbooks based on their teachings about the contributions of people from different racial backgrounds, sexual orientations and gender identities.

Newsom said the measure is “long overdue.”

It comes in the midst of battles around the country over laws passed by conservative school boards that restrict or ban books, especially those mentioning sexuality and LGBTQ+ issues.

The bill takes effect immediately.

Protections for LGBTQ+

Newsom signed several bills aimed at bolstering the state’s protections for LGBTQ+ people.

The new laws include legislation that focuses on support for LGBTQ+ youth. One law sets timelines for required cultural competency training for public school teachers and staff. Another creates an advisory task force to determine the needs of LGBTQ+ students and help foster supportive initiatives.

Excited Delirium

The bill bans the term "excited delirium" from being a valid medical diagnosis or cause of death in California.

The controversial term is not recognized as a diagnosis by both the American Medical Association and the American Psychiatric Association. However, law enforcement and coroner's offices have used the term to explain why people suddenly die after altercations with police and deputies.

It can be marked by agitation, aggression, high body temperature and, on occasion, sudden death. In other words, the body can get so worked up that it shuts down, the heart stops and the person dies.

Vetoed

Free condoms for high school students

Newsom vetoed a bill that would have made free condoms available to all public high school students.

Newsom said he supports increased access to condoms for teens, but vetoed the bill because it would have cost too much. He said this bill was one of several passed by lawmakers this year that jointly would have added $19 billion to the state budget.

California had about 1.9 million high school students enrolled statewide last year.

Supporters said the bill would have allowed teens who choose to become sexually active to protect themselves from sexually transmitted infections.

Limiting price of insulin

Newsom vetoed a bill aimed at limiting the price of insulin. The bill would have banned health plans and disability insurance policies from charging more than $35 for a 30-day supply of insulin.

Newsom vetoed the bill because he said it would prompt insurance companies to increase monthly premiums.

Newsom noted California has a contract to produce its own brand of insulin. Newsom said that is a better way to control the cost of the drug.

Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener said the veto was a missed setback that will cost consumers more money.

Caste discrimination

Newsom vetoed a bill that would have made California the first state in the nation to outlaw discrimination based on caste.

Caste is a division of people related to birth or descent. Those at the lowest strata of the caste system, known as Dalits, have been pushing for legal protections across the country.

In March, state Sen. Aisha Wahab, the first Muslim and Afghan American elected to the California Legislature, introduced the bill.

Earlier this year, Seattle became the first U.S. city to outlaw caste discrimination. Fresno followed as the first city in California to prohibit caste-based discrimination.

Psychedelic mushrooms

Newsom vetoed a bill aimed at decriminalizing the possession and use of some hallucinogens, including psychedelic mushrooms.

The veto Saturday comes after the Legislature voted to make California the third state to do so. The bill would have removed criminal penalties for the possession and use of psychedelic mushrooms, mescaline and dimethyltryptamine, or DMT.

It would only have applied to those older than 21 years old. It wouldn’t have legalized the sale of the substance.

Criminal justice advocates and veterans supported the bill, saying it would destigmatize treatments for PTSD.

Unemployment checks to striking workers

California won’t be giving unemployment checks to workers on strike.

While state lawmakers passed a bill to make California the third state to do this, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed it Saturday.

Newsom says he rejected the bill because the fund the state uses to pay unemployment benefits is in debt. The money comes from a tax on businesses that hasn’t changed since 1984.

Labor unions argue that making striking workers eligible for benefits would not have much of an impact on the fund. Lawmakers could attempt to pass the law anyway, but it’s been decades since a governor’s veto was overruled in California.

Human riders in autonomous trucks

Newsom vetoed a bill that would have required human drivers to be on board self-driving trucks.

Union leaders and truck drivers had said the measure would save jobs. Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the legislation Friday night.

The bill would have banned self-driving trucks weighing more than 10,000 pounds from operating on public roads unless a human driver is on board. That would include vehicles ranging from UPS delivery vans to massive big rigs.

The Democratic governor said said additional regulation of autonomous trucks was unnecessary. Labor leaders accused him of bowing to pressure from tech companies.

Gender identity in custody cases

Newsom vetoed a bill that would have required judges to consider whether a parent affirms their child’s gender identity when making custody and visitation decisions.

Assemblymember Lori Wilson, a Democrat who introduced the bill, said she was disappointed by the governor’s veto.

Newsom said existing laws already require courts to consider health, safety and welfare when determining the best interests of a child in custody cases — including the parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity.

TBD

Streamline affordable housing

The bill from state Senator Scott Wiener would extend the lifespan of a tool for accelerating the development of affordable housing, SB 35. SB 35 has been used to streamline approvals to boost affordable housing production.

The law sunsets in 2025, but it would be extended under the new bill.

SB 4 would open over 170,000 acres for affordable housing by allowing faith institutions and nonprofit colleges to build affordable housing on their property by-right, even if local zoning prevents this housing. The legislation applies to 100% affordable housing.

$25 minimum wage for health care workers

The bill would set up five separate minimum wage schedules for covered health care employees, depending on the employer.

Generally, for organizations with 10,000 or more full-time workers, they would pay a minimum wage of $23 in June 2024, $24 in June 2025 and $25 in June 2026.

Other organizations would follow specific schedules toward paying their health care workers $25 per hour.

WATCH ALSO: