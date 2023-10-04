California stockpiles up to 2 million abortion pills after Texas ruling

If the Texas ruling is upheld, the most widely used abortion pill would lose its FDA approval.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two federal cases are happening at the same time. In one, a federal judge in Texas ruled Friday to block the FDA’s approval of Mifepristone, an abortion pill. In another, a federal judge in Washington also ruled Friday to keep the FDA approval in place, like it has been for decades.

“You have these competing rulings, and both are being appealed, and neither go into effect until at least a few more days,” said state Senator Nancy Skinner.

Skinner, Chair of the Legislative Women’s Caucus, said if the Texas case prevails, Californians, for the most part, should not be impacted. The state enshrined the right to abortion.

“The Texas ruling affects... the ability for a pharmacy to dispense," said Skinner. "Doctors can still prescribe”

If a doctor still decides to prescribe the pill that’s no longer FDA approved, where would a patient pick up the pill if pharmacies can’t dispense it?

“We are still working (that) out. We may have our own means to be able to distribute, and we will work that out,” said Skinner.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday the state stockpiled up to 2 million Misoprostol, a different abortion pill. He said the pill is not the preferred of the two options, but it is still safe and effective.

“Regardless of how this turns out, we will have the pill available,” said Skinner.

Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles said while they know Californians still have full access to abortions in California, they are worried the Texas ruling could confuse people.

“We continue educating everyone to make sure there is not too much confusion, even though people feel a little bit uncertain at this time,” said Claudia Powell, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles.

The head of California Family Council (CFC), an anti-abortion organization, reacted to the news today that California is stockpiling abortion pills.

In a statement, CFC President Jonathan Keller said, “It is appalling that Gavin Newsom is so obsessed with ending the lives of children in the womb that he is attempting to stockpile dangerous and potentially illegal drugs. California again proves the only "choice" they care about is abortion.”

WATCH ALSO: