Survey: Money worries lead concerns for California voters heading into election

Among the top five concerns for voters were also homelessness and housing costs.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Weeks before voters cast their ballots for the 2022 General Election, research shows money worries lead the way for voter concerns.

The new study comes from the Public Policy Institute of California. It finds a majority of would-be voter rank inflation, the economy and jobs as their biggest concerns.

"Californians are very concerned about what's going on in their personal lives in terms of the economy," said Steve Swatt, political analyst.

According to the statewide survey, 38% of Californians and 50% of lower-income adults report serious hardships from rising prices. In turn, it brings to mind the second and third problems topping the list of worries: homelessness and housing costs.

"For years and years, Republicans have tried to use that against Democrats, because Democrats have been in power in California for quite a while and that that problem has not been solved," Swatt said.

The study said would-be voters support Proposition 30, an initiative that would raise taxes on the wealthy to fund wildfire managements and electric vehicle incentives.

"What is interesting is that the governor is on television telling Californians to vote against Proposition 30. But according to the PPIC poll, Californians and Democrats especially are for Proposition 30 because they liked the environmental benefits," Swatt said.

However, an issue that didn't make the list was abortion.

"I think abortion doesn't make that top five list because there is no fear factor in California, because California is allowed under that Supreme Court decision to keep abortion rights in place," Swatt said.

However, Swatt added that voter opinions on the issues aren't static.

"Your top five issues, for example, those that tend to drive voters to the polls, they will - they can - change on a dime, depending on circumstances and what's going on in politics and what's going on in your community and what's going on in your personal life," he said.

When it comes to the governor's race, the study finds that Newsom holds a strong lead over Republican Brian Dahle at 59% to 31%.

