Campaign to decriminalize magic mushrooms in California vies ballot initiative

This is the third attempt, but the campaign's director said Covid got in the way before.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A campaign to decriminalize magic mushrooms got the all clear from the Secretary of State to start gathering signatures for their ballot initiative.

It would allow doctors to prescribe the mushroom and allow people to grow it and to use it for recreational purposes. It would also clear criminal records on a case-by-case basis for those related to mushroom charges.

“Growing up in Northern California, I had friends that would go mushroom hunting,” said Nick Sandahl.

Sandahl said he’d vote for a measure to decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms.

“Mushrooms are good for psychedelics, for mental health and especially based off of the issues we have in California and throughout the United States, I think it'd be a great idea,” said Sandahl.

The ballot initiative, which is in the process of gathering signatures, would authorize the growing and distribution of the mushroom for medical, therapeutic, religious, spiritual and recreational use.

“Drug Administration are trying to just keep you on a drug so they can continue to make money, instead of actually resolving your issue," said Elmer Johnson, of Sacramento. "So if magic mushrooms will organically resolve an issue, I'm all for it.”

Johnson is the founder of Sac Black Nation, which teaches financial literacy to people of color. He said he also likes the part of the initiative that would clear criminal records for anyone charged with magic mushroom related crimes.

“For individuals that are not not violent and they got arrested for a non violent offense, I think they should look to actually help these individuals instead of incarcerating these individuals," said Johnson.

Decriminalize California Campaign Director Ryan Munevar said this is the third time they are trying to gather enough signatures.

“The first few times we tried to do this COVID didn't exactly help out," he said. "So the very first round, the goal is to get 623,212 valid signatures, and in the middle of signature collection, everything in the state basically shut down.”

This time, he’s more confident.

“I don't think they're going to do that again," said Munevar. "We think we have a really good shot.”

However, he can likely count out Fouad Anejarn.

“If it's for medical reasons, then it should be prescribed for people that has to take this kind of stuff," said Anejarn. "But if it's not, not all people should take it because in my opinion, it's a drug.”

Anejarn said drug problems are already rampant in California.

The campaign needs to gather close to 547,000 signatures in order to get on the ballot. Munevar said they have 3,200 volunteers in every county getting to work.

