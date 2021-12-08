Explore how the 2020 Census is impacting congressional redistricting and how the seats are allocated.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The U.S. became more diverse and more urban over the past decade, and the non-Hispanic white population dropped for the first time on record.

That's according to the Census Bureau, which on Thursday released a trove of demographic data that will be used to redraw the nation’s political maps.

The new figures offered the most detailed portrait yet of how the country has changed since 2010, and they are sure to set off an intense partisan battle over representation at a time of deep national division and fights over voting rights.

The figures show continued migration to the South and West at the expense of counties in the Midwest and Northeast.



This digital map outlines the redistricting process for each state, how many congressional seats are at stake and identifies which political party currently has the most influence over the matter. This map will be periodically updated.



This digital map outlines the redistricting process for each state, how many state legislative seats are at stake and identifies which political party currently has the most influence over the matter. This map will be periodically updated.