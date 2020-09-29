President Trump vs. Joe Biden: Everything you need to know about Tuesday's debate

The first presidential debate will be held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Here's how you can watch on ABC10.

CLEVELAND — With election day less than two months away, all eyes are now shifting to Cleveland as Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic host the first presidential debate tonight between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

So what can you expect? Here's what we know so far...

WHEN IS IT?

The debate takes place from 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29. ABC10 news will follow from 8 - 8:30 p.m., with a special edition "ABC10 Your Voice, Your Vote 2020" from 8:30 - 9 p.m.

WHERE IS IT TAKING PLACE?

The Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic inside the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion.

HOW CAN I WATCH?

Live on ABC10 TV and on ABC10.com.

WHO WILL MODERATE THE DEBATE?

That job goes to Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday. Read more about that HERE.

WHO GETS THE FIRST QUESTION?

President Trump.

WHO GETS THE FIRST OPENING STATEMENT?

There won't be any opening statements for this debate. The candidates will also not shake hands tonight, either.

WHAT TOPICS WILL BE COVERED?

The Trump and Biden Records

The Supreme Court

Covid-19

The Economy

Race and Violence in our Cities

The Integrity of the Election

HOW MANY PEOPLE WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE?

A small number of ticketed guests will be permitted in the audience, but the exact number has not been disclosed. The Washington Post reported early Tuesday, however, that 80-90 people will be in the audience.

WHAT ABOUT COVID-19 CONCERNS?

The Cleveland Clinic will serve as a health security adviser to mitigate any exposure or spread.

OTHER DEBATE SCHEDULES:

Wednesday, Oct. 7: University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Thursday, Oct. 15: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. Thursday, Oct. 22: Belmont University in Nashville.

Read more about the other debate plans HERE.

WHEN IS THE ELECTION?

Tuesday, Nov. 3.

---

Do you have more election questions? Need to find your polling place? What are the important deadlines you need to know? We've got you covered with our in-depth voter guide HERE.

