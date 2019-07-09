SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As of today, you could pay a company to stand in line at the DMV so that you don't have to, but that may soon become illegal in California.

The Senate voted unanimously to pass Assembly Bill 317 on Wednesday. The assembly needs to do a final vote on the bill before Gov. Gavin Newsom would be able to sign it into law.

The analysis of the bill uses the company YoGov as an example of an organization that makes its money from booking DMV appointments.

YoGov's website says that it usually takes someone six to eight weeks to make a DMV appointment. However, YoGov says they guaranteed to schedule an appointment within four weeks for about $25.

While you can book a DMV appointment for free, it could take months.

State Assembly Capitol Director Leticia Garcia said YoGov is the only company that profits off of booking DMV appointments to push back on the proposed law.

"General messaging is this is a free government service that shouldn't be taken advantage of it," Garcia said. "The way we see it, the people with the money could pay to cut in line."

YoGov, or other businesses like it, could make it where everyone who is making an appointment will be charged, according to the bill analysis.

ABC10 reached out to YoGov for comment, but the message was not immediately returned.

The bill could take effect Jan. 2020 if the bill passes and is signed by the governor.

