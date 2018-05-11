If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Election Day is almost upon us! Tuesday, Nov. 6, voters in California and across the U.S. will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots. In general in California, polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 6 in order to be counted.

However, there are other ways to vote! For those of us who are still wondering exactly how and when to vote tomorrow, here is everything you need to know.

Sacramento County

All registered voters in Sacramento County receive a mail-in-ballot, which they can mail in or drop off at any of the 53 drop boxes in the county. Those who prefer to give their ballot in person can visit one of 18 vote centers in the county that are replacing more traditional polling places.

You choose how to cast their vote-by-mail ballot, either through the mail, at a drop-off box, or at a vote center. Residents can also vote earlier than Nov. 6 at any vote center location.

Election day hours are still 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., though facility access to the Vote Center staff will be available one hour before and one hour after voting hours. Find the nearest vote center by clicking here.

Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County voters can cast vote-by-mail ballots by mail to the Stanislaus County Elections Office in Modesto, or by bringing it into the Elections Office, or by dropping it off at any polling place in the county on Election Day.

Polling places will open for you to cast your vote in person on Nov. 6 at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Locate your polling place by clicking here.

San Joaquin County

There are three ways to vote in San Joaquin County: you can vote by mail, cast your ballot in person at your assigned polling place, or cast your ballot in person at the Registrar’s Office.

The Registrar’s office offers a vote-by-mail option that you can pick up in the office and an option to vote on the accessible touch-screen voting machine. The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters’ Office is open today until 5 p.m. and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can also track the status of your ballot online by clicking here.

Polling places open on Nov. 6 at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Find your polling place by clicking here.

Yolo County

Voters who want to avoid the cost of postage can drop off their vote-by-mail in a sealed ballot box at any polling place (no need to wait in line, just go directly to the ballot box). Unfortunately, the option to drop off ballots at various libraries in Yolo County has already expired.

Polling places open on Nov. 6 at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. in Yolo County. Find your polling place by clicking here.

Solano County

Besides sending in your ballot via mail, vote-by-mail voters can drop off their ballots at several city clerk offices in Solano County or at the Solano County Registrar of Voters Office at 675 Texas Street, Fairfield. Ballot drop-off is available at any polling place on Election Day.

Curbside drop-off is also available at both the Solano County Administration Building and the Cal Maritime Academy until 5:00 p.m. today or on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Polling places open on Nov. 6 at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Find a vote-by-mail drop-off location by clicking here. Locate your polling place by clicking here.

Placer County

Vote-by-mail ballots can be sent via mail or in person at any polling place. Placer County Office of Elections, at 2956 Richardson Drive in Auburn, allows voters to turn-in their vote-by-mail ballot in person, or via a 24-hour drop-off box locate inside of the office. An option to fill out a ballot at the election’s office is also available.

Polling places open on Nov. 6 at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Find your polling place by clicking here.

Nevada County

Like Sacramento, Nevada County is using Vote Centers rather than traditional polling places. You can find your nearest vote center by clicking here.

There are also several business-hour drop-off locations and two 24-hour ballot drop-off locations, one at Station 43 in the Penn Valley Fire Protection District and another at the Truckee Town Hall. Find your nearest drop-off location by clicking here.

Vote centers in Nevada County are open until 4 p.m. tonight, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Sierra County

A remotely accessible system to mark an electronic vote by mail ballot independently at home will be available prior to an election by clicking here. Additionally, the Sierra County Clerk-Recorder’s Office at 100 Courthouse Square in Downieville is an accessible voting location.

Polling places open on Nov. 6 at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You can find your polling place by clicking here.

Plumas County

If you live Plumas County, you have likely already received your mail-in ballot, as all voter receive a vote-by-mail option. You can mail your ballot, drop off your ballot at the convenient Ballot Return Box located on the eastern side of the Plumas Superior Court at 520 Main Street in Quincy, or bring your ballot in person to Room 102 at the Courthouse up until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

There are no longer regular polling places in Chester, Greenville, Portola or Quincy, which means your polling place has likely changed! To check the location of where you are supposed to be voting, click here.

Polling places open on Nov. 6 at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Yuba County

In Yuba County, if returning your ballot in-person to the Yuba County Elections Office it must be returned during normal business hours Monday through Friday or by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Ballots can also be returned at any polling place on Election Day, up until 8 p.m., or by mail, as long as it is postmarked on or before Nov. 6.

Check your polling place by clicking here. Polling places open on Nov. 6 at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Sutter County

Sutter County residents can vote-by-mail and can return their ballots by mail, by bringing it into the Elections Division at 1435 Veterans Memorial Circle in Yuba City, or by dropping it off at any Sutter County polling place on Election Day. To determine the status of your returned vote-by-mail ballot, you can either contact the Elections Office at (530) 822-7122 or look up your status online, here.

Polling places open on Nov. 6 at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Find your polling place here.

Colusa County

In Colusa County, voters can vote-by-mail and return your ballot by mail. In person to the Registrar of Voters Office at 546 Jay Street in Colusa during business hours, or in-person at any polling place in the county from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. You can track your ballot here: www.countyofcolusa.org/elections.

Polling places open on Nov. 6 at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Find your polling place here.

Amador County

Vote-by-mail ballots are available in Amador County, as are traditional polling places, which will open on Nov. 6. Look up the status of your vote-by-mail ballot here. Polling places open on Nov. 6 at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Polling place locations are available here. You can look up your polling place at this website.

Calaveras County

For Calaveras County residents, you can mail in a vote-by-mail ballot or drop it off at any polling place in Calaveras County on Election Day. Deliver your mail-in ballot in person before Election Day to the Calaveras County Elections Office at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas.

You can also vote on Election day at your polling place. Polling places open on Nov. 6 at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Look up your polling location here.

Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County offers vote-by-mail and in-person voting options. Look up your polling place here. Polling places open on Nov. 6 at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

