Derek Harrison, 18, drove from Tracy to the San Joaquin Registrar of Voters office to register to cast his ballot and vote for the first time.

"Since I'm the younger generation, it's my future of this country. So, it's important to me," said Harrison.

He was one of many lining-up as "conditional voters." They are voters who register and vote at the same time at a county registrar of voters office. The ability to do so began in January 2017.

Now, voters who procrastinated to register are flocking to the San Joaquin County Administration Building on Weber Avenue in Downtown Stockton. So much so, overall, San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Chief Melinda Dubroff says she is "preparing for an extraordinary turnout."

"We can tell that there is a lot of voter interest, just based on the number of emails, phone calls, the number of volunteers we've had to serve at the polling places on election day," said Dubroff.

The 2014 midterm elections brought a 40 percent turnout to San Joaquin County. Dubroff expects that number to climb much higher this time around. She believes the number will fall between a 60 percent turnout for the 2010 election and a 69 percent turnout for the 2016 presidential election, but maybe larger.

