New Lodi councilman appointed to seat formerly held by Shakir Khan

The seat was left empty after former Councilman Shakir Khan resigned, but since then, he's said that he was coerced into doing so.

LODI, Calif. — A former Lodi councilman has officially been replaced on the city council.

City officials swore in Ramon Yepez to the District 4 seat previously held by Shakir Khan.

"I'm excited to get to work representing my community and serving the citizens of District 4," said Yepez, in a news release.

It comes after the City of Lodi said a judge denied Khan's restraining order request in relation to the vacancy appointment.

Khan was previously arrested on suspicion of election crimes stemming from the 2020 election. Initially, Khan agreed with the mayor to resign, but since then, he said he was coerced, referring to it as a "forced resignation."

Following the judge's denial for the temporary restraining order, city officials moved forward with the appointment process.

Candidates were interviewed and live streamed on the city's Facebook page the same night. After three hours, Lodi City Council voted 3-1 on Yepez's appointment to the council. Councilmember Alan Nakanishi was the only opposing vote.

With the vote, Yepez became the first Latino member of the Lodi City Council in its 117-year history.

