It seemed to be all eyes on Washington, D.C. Thursday, as Dr. Christine Blassy Ford testified before the Senate judiciary committee, accusing Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

ABC10 set up an open forum in front of the state capitol where we asked community members to share their opinions on the matter with no time limit. Californian’s were both in support of and against the confirmation of Kavanaugh. None were down the middle.

“It is sad that we have reached this low in our democracy, to have an outstanding gentleman, who has been proven through many years and many background checks, that he is an upstanding citizen and he knows the constitution,” said Todd Stellmacher of Rio Linda.

Some called the recent line of questioning a last minute political maneuver to stall Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“I think he’s a very intelligent person and he’s very objective and will interpret the constitution instead of legislating from the bench,” said Rodolfo Torrecampo, 85, of Sacramento. “That’s the kind of judge I like.”

Others say that Ford is a credible witness whose accusations should be investigated.

“I think the FBI should investigate, but honestly, I mean, if this were a normal job interview, I’d say don’t call us, we'll call you and look for somebody else,” said Chad Ridding of Sacramento.

Hellen Roth Dowden of Sacramento County called Ford a brave woman who is speaking on behalf of many. Others say Kavanaugh’s reputation has been tarnished beyond the point of repair and that President Donald Trump should consider a new candidate for the job.

Continue the conversation with Giacomo on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV